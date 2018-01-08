Milla and Fredrik Jr. — Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan's first children together — were born via surrogate on Nov. 28

Fredrik Eklund Celebrates the Baptism of His 'Little Angels,' Twins Milla and Fredrik

The twin children of Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund and husband Derek Kaplan looked too cute for words in a new snap shared by Eklund over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dressed in all white (including the blankets they were wrapped in!), the babies sported matching pink shoes, with a sweet floral headband for Milla, as Eklund leaned in to plant a kiss on Fredrik Jr.’s forehead.

“The little angels got baptized today ❤️,” the proud dad, 40, captioned the memorable moment featuring the twins, who turn 6 weeks old on Tuesday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Fredrik Eklund Welcomes Daughter Milla and Son Fredrik



Since their Nov. 28 birth, the real-estate pro has shared a bevy of photos of his son and daughter to social media, from the pro to the candid.

“These two miracles turn one month today!” Eklund wrote to accompany a snap of the couple holding the twins while posing in from of a Christmas tree. “Happy Holidays from FreDerek and the kids 👸🤴”

He captioned a recent photo of his baby girl wrapped snuggly and making a funny face, “Say hiii to Milla 👸.”

FROM PEOPLETV: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Over Children Jaden and Willow



Ahead of the babies’ arrival, Eklund opened up to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple faced on their journey to becoming dads together after the heartbreak of multiple miscarriages. (Kaplan is also dad to son Kai, 8.)

“It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn’t allowed to,” he said in August. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed.”