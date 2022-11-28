Fredrik Eklund Takes Daughter on 'Special' Yearly Trip without Twin Brother Over Thanksgiving

Fredrik Eklund takes twins Milla and Freddy Jr. on separate vacations every year as a way to enjoy individual time with them

Published on November 28, 2022 01:33 PM
Fredrik Eklund
Photo: Fredrik Eklund/instagram

Fredrik Eklund is enjoying some solo time with his little girl!

On Thanksgiving Day last week, the Million Dollar Listing alum, 45, shared a photo with his 5-year-old daughter Milla on Instagram of the pair at the airport before heading off to Sweden together for the second year in a row.

Eklund, who shares twins Milla and Freddy Jr. with husband Derek Kaplan, takes his son and daughter on separate trips each year as a way to spend individual time with them.

"It's time for that special yearly Dada-Milla trip just the two of us! The kids could pick anywhere in the world and Milla picked Sweden again for the 2nd year in a row!" Eklund wrote alongside a sweet picture of the smiling father-daughter duo.

"She says she loved the pancakes the most there - I hope we get some snow! ❄️ Wish me luck as we go from LA to Stockholm and back in 4 days - and it's 14 hours via Cooenhagen with a 5-year old," he continued. "But as you can see she is so excited and you know how important I think it's to split twins and give them their own special time on these trips."

Eklund noted that for his son's special trip, which is "coming up soon," the 5-year-old has chosen to go to Hawaii.

"Happy thanksgiving to all of you out there from us… and you're coming with on our trip 😜❤️✈️👨‍👧🇸🇪," he concluded the post.

Last year, Eklund took Milla on a trip to Sweden in July 2021 and, nearly one month later, took his son on vacation to Greece.

In honor of his children's 5th birthday earlier this month, Eklund shared a series of pictures on Instagram of him and his husband and their twins.

"Happy 5 years to the twins!" Eklund began his caption. "I'm not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it's kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first."

He continued, "The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don't regret a single second, not even the mistakes."

Getting candid about parenthood, he wrote, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it's like nothing else on this earth?"

"Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️," he concluded.

fredrikeklundny Verified Happy 5 years to the twins! I'm not really sure what happened to five years to be honest, it's kind of scary woah like the dimension of time got bent by love… but here we are, we survived, and can only dream the next five years will be as magical as the first. The memories are endless, we gave it all, and I don't regret a single second, not even the mistakes. I'm not going to sugarcoat it, having kids (especially twins) is hard but you know how that works right, when their warm little doughy bodies cuddle up to you and they say they love you it's like nothing else on this earth? Anyway, happy birthday big Milla and Freddy, your daddies love you so much to the end of time ❤️
