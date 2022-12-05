Fredrik Eklund Takes Son on Yearly Vacation without Twin Sister Following Her Solo Trip with Dad

The Million Dollar Listing alum takes twins Milla and Freddy Jr. on separate vacations every year as a way to enjoy individual time with them

Published on December 5, 2022 01:43 PM
Fredrik Eklund son
Photo: Fredrik Eklund/instagram

It's time for Freddy Jr.'s special solo trip with dad Fredrik Eklund!

Over the weekend, the Million Dollar Listing alum, 45, shared photos from his vacation to Hawaii with his 5-year-old son Freddy Jr.

Eklund, who shares twins Milla and Freddy Jr. with husband Derek Kaplan, takes his son and daughter on separate trips each year as a way to spend individual time with them. Last month, Eklund took daughter Milla to Sweden for the second year in a row.

"Dada/son weekend get away," Eklund captioned one photo of him and son Freddy Jr. holding hands while wearing matching floral robes.

The real estate broker also snapped some adorable shots of his son walking on the beach in his spa robe, playing in the beautiful blue water and enjoying the "sushi and ice cream" he wanted for dinner.

Freddy Jr. also enjoyed a very sudsy bubble bath in their hotel room and pointing out stingrays in the ocean.

On Thanksgiving Day last month, Eklund shared a photo with daughter Milla on Instagram of the pair at the airport before heading off to Sweden together.

"It's time for that special yearly Dada-Milla trip just the two of us! The kids could pick anywhere in the world and Milla picked Sweden again for the 2nd year in a row!" Eklund wrote alongside a sweet picture of the smiling father-daughter duo.

"She says she loved the pancakes the most there - I hope we get some snow! ❄️ Wish me luck as we go from LA to Stockholm and back in 4 days - and it's 14 hours via Cooenhagen with a 5-year old," he continued. "But as you can see she is so excited and you know how important I think it's to split twins and give them their own special time on these trips."

At the time, Eklund noted that for his son's special trip, which was "coming up soon," Freddy Jr. chose to go to Hawaii.

"Happy thanksgiving to all of you out there from us… and you're coming with on our trip 😜❤️✈️👨‍👧🇸🇪," he concluded the post.

Last year, Eklund took Milla on a trip to Sweden in July 2021 and, nearly one month later, took his son on vacation to Greece.

