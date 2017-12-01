Fredrik Eklund Shares Adorable Photo Celebrating 'Daddyhood' Days After Welcoming Twins

On Thursday, Fredrik Eklund shared an adorable photo on social media of his newborn twin son and daughter snuggling up against his chest

Fredrik Eklund is loving being a dad!

On Thursday, the Million Dollar Listing New York star shared an adorable photo on social media of his newborn twins — daughter Milla and son Fredrik Jr. — whom he welcomed recently alongside husband Derek Kaplan.

“Daddyhood,” the real-estate pro captioned the photo, which featured his twins enjoying some skin-to-skin while snuggling under a blanket.

On Wednesday, Eklund announced the arrival of the twins on social media. “Happiest moment of my life. Welcome Fredrik and Milla to the world,” Eklund wrote alongside a snapshot of the new family of four.

Eklund and Kaplan first revealed they were expecting twins via surrogate during the season finale of MDLNY. “We’ve been blessed two times over – we’re six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl!” they later posted on Instagram.

“It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love,” the couple added. “We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes … We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful”

The spouses themselves learned the good news in April while celebrating Eklund’s 40th birthday in Paris. “That was probably the biggest moment of my life,” he told PEOPLE in August. “I felt like it was meant to be, which is hard for me to say because it’s been so difficult.”

After their surrogate suffered multiple miscarriages, Eklund began feeling discouraged about in vitro fertilization. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed,” he said in August. “I was reminded constantly that there was this gap between me and where I wanted to be.”

The Sweden-born, New York-based star also attributes his ability to persist through their struggles to his husband. “Derek was the best,” he added at the time. “He’s much more calm than I am.”

Since receiving their happy news, the couple has documented their growing collection of baby items on social media, including a nursery complete with embroidered pillows and pink and blue bunny blankets.

“We’re ready for you now … ” Eklund captioned the photo, also sharing an adorable snap of newly purchased baby shoes and writing, “It’s okay if it snows this winter.”