Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund and Husband Derek Kaplan Throw an Ultra Stylish Baby Shower for Their Twins

Fredrik Eklund and Derek Kaplan celebrated the impending expansion of their family with a stylish baby shower in the Big Apple!

The couple hosted a get together at Manhattan’s chic Rainbow Room on Monday.

High above the city on the 65th floor of Rockefeller Center, the Million Dollar Listing New York star, 40, and his 42-year-old artist love toasted to their little boy and little girl, who are being carried via a surrogate.

Eklund shared his excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “Baby shower! 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦 #grateful.”

The Rainbow room was decorated with blue and pink balloons, an ode to the gender of their twins.

Eklund and Kaplan married in 2013 with Kaplan already a father to 7-year-old son, Kai. Now the couple are excited to bring more children into their lives.

Eklund told PEOPLE in August that he has always wanted children, but that the journey wasn’t an easy one with their previous surrogate miscarrying twins in 2015.

“It always felt natural to have kids, therefore very unnatural when we felt like I wasn’t allowed to,” he said. “It felt like every time I went onto Facebook or Instagram, all that I could see were these smiling babies on my feed.”

Encouragement from friends and family inspired Eklund to keep going, but it was his husband, abstract painter Kaplan, who was his rock throughout the process.

“I was in control prior times and it didn’t work out and I couldn’t do it anymore,” Eklund explained of Kaplan. “He took the lead on it.”

He added, “He’s also really been mindful and reminded me that what we’re going through has been hard, but you can’t just take the good without the bad. It’s all of it — the entirety of it is what makes it so amazing.”

Now the couple is ready to put the past behind them and focus on their growing family. “We are in full swing to get the multiple baby rooms decorated,” Eklund said, adding that he plans to have shared nurseries in both his Connecticut and New York homes.

“They’re little angels. I just can’t wait to finally hold them,” continued the proud dad-to-be. “I think about them every minute of the day.”