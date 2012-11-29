Fred Savage Welcomes a Son
Baby boy is the third child for the actor and his wife Jennifer, who are already parents to son Oliver Philip, 6, and daughter Lily Aerin, 4.
Kevin Winter/Getty
A picture can say a thousand words — or in Fred Savage‘s case, announce his son’s birth!
In a surprising post on Twitter Monday, the former Wonder Years star Tweeted a sweet snapshot of a newborn’s hand, with a simple yet telling caption.
“He’s here,” Savage, 36, wrote.
Baby boy is the third child for the actor and his wife Jennifer, who are already parents to son Oliver Philip, 6, and daughter Lily Aerin, 4½.
Never announcing the pregnancy, Savage is continuing to stay mum on any further details surrounding his new son — including a birth date and name.
Courtesy Fred Savage
— Anya Leon