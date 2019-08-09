Fred Savage's Kids Go to School With Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé and JAY-Z Are 'Great Parents,' the Actor Says

Fred Savage‘s kids have one very famous classmate: Blue Ivy Carter.

During a recent episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the 43-year-old actor was reflecting on costarring with Beyoncé in the 2002 movie Austin Powers in Goldmember when he revealed the cool coincidence.

“Years later, my kids and her daughter go to the same school in Los Angeles,” he shared.

Savage shares son Oliver Philip, 13, daughter Lily Aerin, 11, and son August Maxwell, 6, with wife Jennifer Lynn Stone. Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter is 7, while their twins Rumi and Sir are 2.

The actor admitted that he was nervous to talk to the pop star at first, but he finally took the leap.

“It took me a while to go up to her ’cause it’s like … ‘What do I talk to Beyoncé about?’ ” he said. “So it took me a minute, and at one point I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Fred, we did this movie together.’ “

Savage continued: “And she goes, ‘I know who you are. I saw you at the beginning of the year, I just didn’t want to come up and say hi and bother you.’ I’m like, ‘Beyoncé, bother away!’ “

“I’m like, ‘Well, let’s clear the air. You can bother me whenever you want,’ ” he joked. “She’s great.”

Savage added that he sometimes sees the singer, 37, and her husband JAY-Z at the school’s drop-off location.

“She and Jay are great parents, they’re active parents, they’re at school,” he shared. “All the kids at the end of the year do this big Olympics thing, and [Beyoncé and JAY-Z] are out there having picnics, sitting on the field with a blanket. They’re great parents.”

“I remember walking by and seeing — in the kindergarten, there’s like little windows in the door — and Jay was playing peek-a-boo in the window,” Savage shared.

“It’s amazing to see these titans of art and culture and business, these huge totemic figures just being mom and dad,” he added. “It’s awesome.”

Savage added that he and Beyoncé haven’t talked since their first meeting.

“I was like, ‘Beyoncé, so nice to talk to you, but go with that instinct because I’m probably busy at school. So let’s just like have this moment and not ruin it,’ ” he joked.

“And by the way, she was fine with it,” the Wonder Years actor added. “She was like ‘Great, on board’ and we have not spoken since. But we had that moment and I hold on dearly to it.”