Mark-Paul Gosselaar: Baby's Name Is 'Not Traditional'

Mark-Paul Gosselaar will soon be trading in his golf clubs for a diaper bag.

“My wife is two weeks away from giving birth so hopefully I’m not going to miss that today,” Gosselaar, 39, told PEOPLE at the 14th Annual Primetime Emmy Celebrity Tee-Off on Monday.

Eight months after tying the knot with advertising executive Catriona McGinn, Gosselaar — already dad to Ava Lorenn, 7, and Michael Charles, 9½ — announced that he and McGinn are expecting their first child together.

The Franklin & Bash star kept mum when asked if the baby was a girl or boy, but Gosselaar did hint, “I’m sure our baby will play golf.”

The proud parents-to-be already have their baby’s name all picked out. “It is not traditional and it is not too quirky. It is different, but it’s not something odd,” he shares.

Gosselaar may be the star of a TV show, but when it comes to balancing work and a growing family, he seems to have his actor, husband and daddy duties down pat.

“We have a great support system and we have two other kids who are extremely excited to have another child in the house so we’re going to be just fine,” he says.