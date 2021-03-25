"I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever," Frankie Muniz wrote

Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Welcome First Child, a Son: 'I Love My Baby So Much'

Frankie Muniz is a dad!

The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 35, and his wife Paige Price welcomed their first child together, a son, Muniz announced on Instagram.

"I'm a dad, guys," the new father said on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, along with a video of him cradling the newborn.

Muniz did not show his son's face nor reveal his name.

"I love him so much," he professed. "I love my wife so much."

The first-time dad added in a caption, "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever."

Muniz and Price announced their baby news on their YouTube channel in September.

"In the past four and a half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Muniz said at the time.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," he shared.

In the video, Price spoke about the "struggle" to get pregnant. "When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great," she said. "The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman."

The pair wed on Feb. 21, 2020, months after eloping in October 2019. "We definitely want to have kids!" they told PEOPLE after their magical ceremony.

"We're both really excited for the future and we can't wait to meet our little one," Muniz concluded at the time.

The couple then shared a video montage in November from their socially distanced sex reveal party, in which their family and friends watched virtually as they cut into a cake revealing blue filling for a boy. Muniz and Price both cheered excitedly at the revelation.

On their official website, Muniz wrote that the couple opted not to have a baby shower due to precautions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said since his wife had a "very high risk pregnancy ... we want to be extremely cautious."