Frankie Muniz and Pregnant Wife Paige Price Are Expecting a Baby Boy: 'We Are So Excited'

Less than a month after the Malcolm in the Middle actor, 34, first announced that the couple is expecting their first child, the parents-to-be revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

In a sweet photo from their big reveal, Muniz and his pregnant wife sat together in front of a small group of loved ones as well as a festive balloon display reading, “Baby Boy.”

“BABY BOY!” he appropriately captioned the sweet snap. “Coming March 2021! 💙”

In her own post, Price reflected on the “incredible” moment in their parenthood journey.

“It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement!” she wrote alongside a photograph of her and her husband smiling together.

“Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!” she added.

The couple announced their pregnancy news last month in a video posted on their YouTube page.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," Muniz said in the video. "While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat."

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," he added.

Price also spoke about their “struggle” to get pregnant.

"When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman," she said.

"We're both really excited for the future and we can't wait to meet our little one," Muniz concluded.