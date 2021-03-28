Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Are '1000% Obsessed with' Newborn Son Mauz as They Share First Photos

"I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me," Frankie Muniz said

Frankie Muniz has taken to fatherhood like a natural since welcoming his first child with his wife Paige Price on March 22.

On Saturday, the two-time Golden Globe nominee, 35, said he's "1000% obsessed with" his newborn son Mauz Mosley, as he shared their first family photos and revealed his baby boy's name on Instagram. "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM," he wrote.

"That was the moment that my life changed forever," Muniz continued. "I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."

Muniz said he even put away his own more dangerous toys, after suffering memory loss, multiple concussions, and mini-strokes in recent years, as he attempts to raise his first child in a safer environment.

"I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them," he added. "I've even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz."

The Malcolm in the Middle star eloped with Price in October 2019, before having a wedding last February. They told PEOPLE at the time, "We definitely want to have kids!"

On Saturday, Price shared the photos to Instagram as well, writing, "No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom. My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings. Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own!"

"He's literally my dream boat," the mom of one raved. "Now, to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing... yiiiiikes. (p.s. Mauz rhymes with pause, in case you were wondering how to pronounce it)."

Muniz previously shared a glimpse of their bundle of joy, when he announced the birth on Wednesday on his Instagram Story. "I'm a dad, guys... I love him so much. I love my wife so much," he said.

They first revealed their pregnancy news on YouTube last September. "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices," he explained at the time.