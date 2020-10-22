The actor and his wife Paige Price announced they are expecting a baby boy over the weekend

Frankie Muniz Says He's Not Naming His Son 'Malcolm' After His Character in Malcolm in the Middle

Sorry, Malcom in the Middle fans ... Frankie Muniz won't be naming his son after the titular character.

On Tuesday, Muniz, 34, teased fans on Twitter when he posed the question, "We have picked a name for our little boy. Take a guess... You'll never get it.."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The comments flooded in, suggesting multiple names of characters that Muniz has played over the years.

On Wednesday, Muniz tweeted again, this time writing, "No... I'm not naming my son Malcolm."

Muniz and Paige Price tied the knot in February after eloping in October 2019 and announced just last month that they're expecting their first child together.

"In the past four and a half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," the actor said in a video shared on the couple's YouTube channel.

"We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time," he added. "The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."

Price shared that she and Muniz were "in a state of disbelief" after learning they were expecting a baby.

"We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren't that great. The struggle of going to every doctor's appointment made me feel less and less like a woman," she said in the video. "I'm excited to say we beat the odds and we're officially 15 weeks along and counting."

Over the weekend, the parents-to-be revealed that they are expecting a boy.

"BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙" Muniz captioned a photo from the couple's sex reveal.

On October 3, Muniz celebrated one year of marriage to Price, sharing a photo of his wife's growing baby bump.