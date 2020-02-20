It's a Girl! Frankie Ballard and Wife Christina Welcome Daughter Pepper Lynn: 'Cue All the Tears'

Image zoom Frankie Ballard (R) and wife Christina John Shearer/WireImage

It’s a girl for Frankie Ballard!

The country singer, 37, and wife Christina welcomed their first child, a daughter named Pepper Lynn Ballard, on Saturday, Feb. 8, they announced Thursday on Instagram.

“Frankie, I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl,” Christina captioned a photo of an infant leather jacket adorned with a rose and pink floral scarf.

“Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you’re a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy🙏🏼 Cue all the tears 😭”

Image zoom Frankie Ballard and wife Christina Evan Davies

Ballard and his wife, who owns footwear retailer Old Smokeys Boots, revealed their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE in November. Said the dad-to-be, “Purpose is the gasoline of any great creative fire, and a growing family reminds me just how bad I want to make music for mine.”

Alongside the couple’s pregnancy announcement, Ballard — who wed Christina in March 2017 — said that learning he would be a first-time father was the “most unique feeling.”

“I can only describe it as a combination of emotion and words. Shock-tacular, grateful, awe,” the "Sunshine & Whiskey" singer said, adding that his experience at their first ultrasound “blew my hair straight back.”

“I had a thousand prayers answered in one appointment,” he continued. “To see toes wigglin’ and a strong heartbeat sent electricity through my bones.”

Image zoom Frankie Ballard and wife Christina Evan Davies

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards in November, Ballard said, “I’m so thrilled to be on this red carpet in the first place, but to have our growing little family is a dream come true.”

“This is our first baby in here. We’ve been excited to become parents for a long time and to see this bump popping out on the carpet is blowing my mind,” he added.

The then-expectant father also shared that “the mystery was “intact” about their child’s sex, but he and his wife were working on both boy and girl moniker options. And while they already had a boy name in the bag (Frank Robert Ballard V), they weren’t sure on a girl one just yet.

“We have a great list of [girl] names, but Chrissy and I haven’t locked eyes yet on the one,” Ballard said. “We have a couple of classic names that I really like — try to make something timeless happen for this little baby.”