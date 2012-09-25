Family Photo: The Wilkinson-Basketts - Trick-or-Sweet
All in the family!
Kendra Wilkinson poses with her two main men — husband Hank Baskett and 2½-year-old son Hank IV — during the Hollywood premiere of Frankenweenie, held Monday at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
“Reality TV is what I”m used to. I love people getting a chance to be in my life,” the Kendra on Top star, 27, told PEOPLE recently.
“[Hank and] I are not parents who have completely killed our social life and party life. We are parents who still embrace our youth. We just love to share that.”
