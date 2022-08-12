Frank Ray and Wife Emily Expecting Third Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!

Frank Ray and wife Emily are already parents to daughters Mackenzie, 5, and Chloe, 18

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

and
Sarah Michaud
Published on August 12, 2022 02:40 PM
Frank Ray and wife with child
Photo: Sara Kauss Photography

Frank Ray is going to be a dad again!

The "Country'd Look Good on You" artist, 35, and his wife Emily are expecting their third baby together in January, a rep for the couple exclusively shares with PEOPLE.

"My family is the driving force behind everything I do. Being a father and a husband is my greatest accomplishment in life. Now we get to welcome a new member to our loving family," says the Texas native.

Ray and Emily are already parents to two daughters: Mackenzie, 5, and Chloe, 18.

"Mackenzie is excited about being a big sister," shares Ray. "She's asked us to buy her books on how to be a great big sister and she's really stepped into the role by making sure she gets herself dressed and all that to be as self-sufficient as she can knowing that mom and dad would appreciate the extra help around the house."

Frank Ray and wife with child
Sara Kauss Photography

The country artist, whose label EP debut Getcha Some is available now, says the couple doesn't know the sex of the baby yet but plans on doing a reveal later this month.

As for continuing to grow their family after this new addition, Ray says he and his wife are "done after this."

"We think three is a good number," adds the former cop turned country star.

In January, Ray spoke to PEOPLE about recently making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

"I felt like I finally got to sit at the cool kid's table," he said with a laugh. "I feel like that it's the pinnacle of any country music artist's career to be able to step into that circle where so many iconic artists have played. And now that it's happened, it's incredible."

Joining Ray on the momentous occasion was a slew of family and friends in the audience, eager to take in the moment right alongside him.

"I'm Mexican … we roll deep," joked Ray, who kicked his career off last year with the Latin-infused song "Streetlights." "I asked how many tickets I could get and then I asked, 'Can I get more?' I mean, I had cousins and uncles and aunts and my mom and dad and my wife and my daughters and my in-laws and a bunch of people from my label. Everybody was there. It was so great to share that moment with the people that helped me get here. Without their support, I would not be doing what I'm doing right now."

