Frank Ray Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Olivia: 'My Whole World Got So Much Bigger'

Frank Ray is officially a father of three!

The "Country'd Look Good on You" artist, 36, and wife Emily welcomed daughter Olivia Ray Gomez, on Saturday, Jan. 14, a rep for the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Baby Olivia arrived at 11:22 a.m. in Nashville, weighing 8 lbs. at birth. Ray is also dad to daughters Mackenzie, 6, and Chloe, 18.

"It's incredible how fast you can fall in love all over again; and just like that, my whole world got so much bigger," Ray tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Adds Emily, "My heart is so full. Watching Mackenzie meet Olivia for the first time was the perfect picture of true love."

Ray also shares that he is "so proud" of Emily following the birth as she "handled everything with grace, strength and heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Frank Ray C: Caption . PHOTO: Frank Ray R: Caption . PHOTO: Frank Ray

"I got to witness a miracle today," he says. "She's the reason why people like me write love songs."

The couple first shared their exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE in August.

"My family is the driving force behind everything I do. Being a father and a husband is my greatest accomplishment in life. Now we get to welcome a new member to our loving family," said the Texas native.

"Mackenzie is excited about being a big sister," Ray continued. "She's asked us to buy her books on how to be a great big sister and she's really stepped into the role by making sure she gets herself dressed and all that to be as self-sufficient as she can knowing that mom and dad would appreciate the extra help around the house."

Sara Kauss Photography

In January, Ray spoke to PEOPLE about recently making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

"I felt like I finally got to sit at the cool kid's table," he said with a laugh. "I feel like that it's the pinnacle of any country music artist's career to be able to step into that circle where so many iconic artists have played. And now that it's happened, it's incredible."

Joining Ray on the momentous occasion was a slew of family and friends in the audience, eager to take in the moment right alongside him.

"I'm Mexican … we roll deep," joked Ray, who kicked his career off last year with the Latin-infused song "Streetlights." "I asked how many tickets I could get and then I asked, 'Can I get more?' I mean, I had cousins and uncles and aunts and my mom and dad and my wife and my daughters and my in-laws and a bunch of people from my label. Everybody was there. It was so great to share that moment with the people that helped me get here. Without their support, I would not be doing what I'm doing right now."