Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 14, 2022 01:19 PM
Mets star Francisco Lindor's daughter steals the show during press conference
Photo: MLB/Twitter

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager!

After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance.

As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions, Kalina adorably interrupted her dad to call out for the Mets manager Buck Showalter.

"Papa, Buck!" she said to her dad as she pointed off-camera.

"Yeah, Buck left," he replied to his little girl, before telling reporters, "She loves Buck."

"Safe to say Francisco Lindor's daughter likes Buck 😭❤️," the Major League Baseball Twitter account captioned the adorable video.

Lindor shares daughter Kalina with wife Katia Reguero Lindor. The couple tied the knot in December 2021.

The athlete recently shared an adorable video with his daughter on Instagram as Kalina and her dad danced in front of a mirror together.

"Daddy and daughter worship is one of a kind 🖤 Mom capturing these moments behind the camera," read the caption as translated from Spanish to English.

In April, Kalina and Katia joined the Mets player for spring training where the family of three snapped a cute picture together on the field.

"My favorite spring training is with you. I love you 🤍❤️💜🧡#springtraining22," Lindor captioned the shot.

