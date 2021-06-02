The Grown-ish star says the process to freeze her eggs was "not as easy as I thought it would be"

Francia Raisa Says She Froze Her Eggs So She Wouldn't Have to 'Rush': 'I Don't Want to Settle'

Francia Raisa is glad she froze her eggs.

The Grown-ish actress, 32, opened up about her family planning decision while appearing on The Talk this week, sharing that she went through the "emotional" two-week process and had 28 eggs frozen. Raisa told the co-hosts she feels relieved that she doesn't need to "rush" into anything now that she took that step.

"I don't want to settle. I really want to wait for the right person. ... I really want to be friends with someone first and really know you, because I don't want to have to worry about that again ever," said Raisa. "... Now I'm not in a rush to, you know, get into a relationship because my 'biological clock is ticking.' "

Raisa said the process was a "journey" and "not as easy as I thought it would be."

"You're basically pregnant. And I think the hardest part was, you know, I did get bigger and I didn't have a baby. That was rough," she recalled. "... It was draining. I'm glad I did it, and I do suggest it to other women to do it. The recovery process is hard. I had a lot of great support — and now I'm not afraid of needles as much!"

Raisa said it came down to "planning" ahead, adding that, "If you're a working woman and you just want to take your time, I think it's very smart." She recalled being "very emotional" — she "got pregnancy brain" and had the "craziest thoughts" — during her two-week process, which she noted is different for everyone.

"I cried all the time. I thought everyone hated me," she said. "I'm grateful to everyone at Grown-ish for being so patient with me while I was doing the whole process, because I would walk off set right at 5:45 to make sure I was injecting at 6 o'clock. It was definitely very emotional, and I'm glad that I'm not as crazy anymore."

Raisa first revealed on The Talk in January that she was going to freeze her eggs.

She told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020 that she is "definitely in a place now where I'm sort of ready to settle down."