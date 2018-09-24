Francesca Eastwood and Boyfriend Alexander Wraith Welcome Son Titan

It’s a boy!

Francesca Eastwood gave birth to her first child — a son with boyfriend Alexander Wraith on Sept. 16, E! News reports.

The newborn’s name is Titan Wraith Eastwood, according to the outlet.

The 24-year-old daughter of actor and director Clint Eastwood and actress Frances Fisher announced her pregnancy at the 2018 Environmental Media Association Awards in May.

Francesca revealed the news while presenting an award onstage with her mother, 66.

“I’m going to be adding to the family this summer with my own baby and we’re so excited,” Francesca said while cradling her baby bump.

Alexander Wraith and Francesca Eastwood Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Wraith, 34, also gushed over the news during an interview with The Blast. “Francesca and I are very happy and would like to share this private moment of joy with the rest of you.”

“We are very excited for what’s to come.”

Last month, Francesca’s family celebrated the new arrival with a baby shower at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

“My lovely sisters thank you for a beautiful breakfast celebrating 👶🏼🐣🍼,” Francesca captioned a photo of herself surrounded by family and friends.

In June, Francesca’s older brother Scott Eastwood opened up about his sister’s pregnancy and how it has encouraged him to start thinking about starting a family of his own.

“My younger sister is pregnant and having a child in October,” Scott, 32, told PEOPLE. “I do think about that a lot more now.”

“I think about how I am going to be as a father figure, as a mentor— how I am going to be?”

“How am I going to present myself as someone that this kid might look up to?” Scott added.