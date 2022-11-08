Fox Reporter Hillary Vaughn Covers Election Night While Pregnant: 'What Unites Us Is Love'

Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn is currently expecting her first baby with her husband, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 04:35 PM
Hillary Vaughn, Election Night Coverage
Photo: Fox New

A Fox family's election night is different than all the rest this year.

Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn — wife of Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy — announced on air in September that they're expecting their first baby, a girl due in January. Now, Vaughn will spend election night covering some of the country's most consequential races live from New Hampshire as part of the network's coverage.

"Covering an election is the most exhilarating and exhausting adventure you get to experience as a reporter — if you're lucky! I'm blessed to say this is my fourth election cycle with FOX but for the first time I'm reporting — for two!" Vaughn tells PEOPLE about the unique opportunity to cover the historic event while expecting.

Noting that the experience "comes with its own unique challenges," Vaughn is excited that "my daughter has a front-row seat to history."

"I feel like she's already experiencing so much. I know she won't remember anything about this time but I can't wait to tell her about everything when she's old enough to understand and show her pictures and point out my fall coats that are quickly bursting at the seams," the mom-to-be shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hillary Vaughn to add, credit 'Fox News Media'
Fox News Media

Covering the campaign trail so far has come with some adjustments as Vaughn prioritizes her prenatal care while still tackling tough issues on-air.

"My twice-a-day Nespresso coffee habit changed to one decaf coffee in the morning — a tough transition at first but you get used to it," she jokes. "But a big perk of being pregnant is that it forces you to drink water and seek healthy options when normally I'd just hit the gas station for a Diet Coke and a Cliff bar and wait to eat until back at the hotel after an 18-hour day."

Vaughn has taken advantage of days-long stops in states to "load up healthy snacks and water to keep in my rental car so I can stay fueled up on the go."

"I call it my strategic pregnancy reserves," she tells PEOPLE, adding that she's not too hard on herself when she leans on less healthy options.

Hillary Vaughn to add, credit 'Fox News Media'
Fox News Media

"There have been days where the only food options are McDonald's and Taco Bell and you just have to roll with it and give yourself grace," she shares.

"I have so much to learn about motherhood, but the one lesson which rang true early on is this: There is no 'picture perfect' pregnancy. All that matters is putting your child first and that can look different every single day."

Though politics can be a polarizing subject, Vaughn says she feels "at peace bringing a child into this world."

"Regardless of politics, what unites us is the love we have for our families," she notes. "I know that at the end of the day everyone wants a world where their child can thrive and what that world looks like is different for everyone but we all want the same thing."

"When you stop thinking in terms of left and right and think about what we all have in common it is easy to see the world has a lot of good in it … and bringing a baby into that just makes the good stuff - great!"

Related Articles
Norah O’Donnell from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square
Here's What to Expect from Election Night Coverage on All the Major Networks
Ed O’Keefe, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and Margaret Brennan from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square
Behind the Scenes at CBS News' Election Headquarters as the Team Warms Up for the Political Super Bowl
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why Americans 'Have to Be Political' Right Now: 'Politics Are Killing People'
Jen Psaki
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Starts Work at NBC News: 'First Day. New Job.'
VOGUE’S OCTOBER 2022 COVER STAR IS JENNIFER LAWRENCE. credit: Tina Barney/Vogue
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Sex of First Baby, Says She Felt Like Life 'Started Over' with Motherhood
Anna Greenberg; Noah Greenberg-Andersen joined us 8/15/22 at 4:31am
Peloton's Anna Greenberg Welcomes First Baby, Son Noah: 'Most Wonderful Week of Our Lives'
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
NBC News NOW Anchor Morgan Radford Announces She's Expecting Her First Baby
Joe Biden Peter Doocy
Fox News' Peter Doocy Says Joe Biden Can 'Call Me Whatever He Wants' After President Swears on Hot Mic
Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy
Jen Psaki Says Fox News' Questions Might Make Anyone Sound 'Stupid' — Including Peter Doocy
Paula Reid
CNN's Paula Reid Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'We Could Not Be More Thrilled'
Paula Reid gives birth to Jordan Reid
CNN's Paula Reid Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Jordan — See the Sweet Photos!
Image
Chloë Sevigny, Tamron Hall & More Celebs Who Welcomed (& Are Expecting!) Children After 45
Joe Biden
Biden Called Fox News 'Destructive' and Rupert Murdoch 'the Most Dangerous Man in the World,' Book Claims
Huma Abedin
What to Know About Huma Abedin, Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper
Joe Biden Peter Doocy
Biden Told Fox News Reporter 'Nothing Personal, Pal,' in Phone Call After Cussing at Him on Camera