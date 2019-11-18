It's a Boy! Fox & Friends' Jedediah Bila Welcomes Son Hartley Luca: 'So Filled with Love'

Jedediah Bila is officially a new mom!

The Fox & Friends weekend co-host, 40, and her husband Jeremy Scher welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in New York City on Friday, Nov. 15, a rep for FOX confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Hartley Luca was born weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measuring 19 inches in length.

“He is already the light of our lives and has the gentlest spirit!” the couple tells PEOPLE. “We are so filled with love for him.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jedediah Bila

Image zoom Jedediah Bila's newborn son Jedediah Bila

RELATED: Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy Welcome Daughter Valentina StellaMaris: ‘Life Is Wonderful’

Bila first announced she was pregnant back in May, sharing with Fox & Friends viewers that she was expecting a baby by showing off a photo of her sonogram on an episode of the show.

“I have a little bun in the oven, as I like to say,” she said. “It’s been a pretty easy pregnancy so far.”

Her co-hosts surprised Bila with a visit from her husband during the announcement, where he came out with flowers and balloons. Bila called him “the best daddy.”

“We were very surprised,” Bila shared on the show. “I’m not super young, and I thought it would take a while … I think it took us about 15 minutes.”

RELATED: Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt Opens Up About Balancing Her Career and Motherhood After Divorce

Bila described her husband as a “born dad” and a “soccer dad,” adding, “He’s the best.”

Bila also said on Fox & Friends that she’ll be deferring to her coworkers with children for advice.

“I have a long list of amazing ladies at Fox News that have had babies that I can go ask for help,” she explained. “I’m going to ring Ainsley [Earhardt] when I get out of here.”

Bila also crowd-sourced advice from her Instagram followers for tips on what to expect when her son arrived.

“Please comment with any labor/delivery tips, I’ll need all the help I can get!” she captioned a photo one week before Hartley’s birth.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Tamron Hall Kept Her Pregnancy at 48 a Secret: ‘I Was Terrified I Would Lose This Baby’

The TV host reached out to her followers when she was seeking inspiration for names, too. Along with a sex reveal in June, she posted on Instagram, “It’s a boy!!!! ❤️ Instagram followers, help me pick a unique name!”

“I want a really cool, exotic, unique name, and I need you guys at home to tweet at me, to Instagram message me,” she said on Fox & Friends in June. “Listen, the person who names the baby will get a lot of credit.”

Bila said she was looking to her mom, Solange, for inspiration since she gave her a unique name with Jedediah.

The Emmy nominee told Parade in August that she “wasn’t sure whether [pregnancy] would happen” for her.

“There was a little voice in the back of my head saying, ‘You’re 40, not 20,’ ” she told the outlet. “But I’m being honest when I say that I was really okay with whatever life brought us.”