"Happy 4th of July from our family to yours," Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote alongside the family photo, featuring sons Isaiah, 3, and Samuel, 5, plus daughter Mia, 18 months

Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Match with Their 3 Kids in Festive Family Photo for July 4th

Catherine Giudici Lowe outfitted her little ones in red, white and blue for the holiday!

For the Fourth of July on Sunday, The Bachelor alum, 35, shared a family photo on Instagram featuring husband Sean Lowe and their children — daughter Mia Mejia, 18 months, and sons Isaiah Hendrix, 3, and Samuel Thomas, 5 — all dressed in patriotic gear.

"Happy 4th of July from our family to yours! 🇺🇸," she wrote with the post, which showed the family of five seated on steps for the summertime snapshot.

Wearing a star-spangled dress in another picture, Giudici Lowe smiled while holding her daughter, who wore a red, white and blue swimsuit. She captioned that post, "Mia in a patriotic bikini. A BIKINI 🇺🇸."

Celebrating Sam's 5th birthday on Friday, Lowe, 37, shared a father-son photo on Instagram and paid tribute to his eldest child.

"My boy turned five today! I know I kid around a lot and he's often the butt of my jokes, but I can honestly say that these last five years have been the best five years of his life," he joked.

Catherine penned a heartfelt tribute to Sean for his birthday in November, calling out his humor as one of her favorite traits of his.

"Happy birthday to the man that makes every single moment better 🎉 @seanloweksu, you are everything to me and I can't imagine going through life with a better partner," she wrote at the time. "Thank you for making me laugh about everything and nothing, for picking up our children when they fall down, for saying 'I love you' every chance you get."