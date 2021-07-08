Abby Huntsman called it a "small miracle" that her three kids "all looked in the same direction at the same time" for the Fourth of July snapshot

Abby Huntsman Shares Rare Photo of All Three Kids: Twins Ruby and Will, 2, Plus Daughter Isabel, 3½

Abby Huntsman gathered her whole crew for the Fourth of July!

The former co-host of The View, 35, shared a rare snapshot on Instagram over the holiday weekend that pictured all three of her kids together, adorably smiling beside each other as they wore red, white and blue attire.

Huntsman shares 2-year-old twins, daughter Ruby Kate and son William Jeffrey, plus daughter Isabel Grace, 3½, with husband Jeffrey Livingston.

"Celebrating 🇺🇸 and the small miracle that they all looked in the same direction at the same time," the mom captioned the post. "So blessed every day to live in the greatest country on earth."

Marking her twins' turning 2 last month, Huntsman shared a gallery of family photos showing sweet moments of the siblings, writing, "And just like that, they are 2! What a wild, exhausting, unexpected, and fun ride it's been so far."

"We've never seen a bond quite like theirs and we couldn't be more obsessed with them," she added. "Here's to another year full of playing pranks on mom and dad, a house filled with laughs, and if we're lucky, some extra kisses and snuggles along the way. We are definitely the lucky ones to be their parents."

Huntsman, for her firstborn's birthday in November, called Isabel her "best little friend." She added in the tribute, "The most animated, spunky girl in the world. Words can't ever describe how much you mean to us. You have changed our world and we cherish every minute we get with you. Stop growing so fast!!"

The TV personality and daughter of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. celebrated Mother's Day in May by musing on motherhood in a thoughtful Instagram caption.

"The overwhelming sense of protection, unconditional love, extreme anxiety, and utter exhaustion are just a few of the things every mom shares. There's no easing into this job," wrote Huntsman at the time. "As my mom often reminds me...we are like ducks floating calmly above water doing our best to keep it all together and look like we have it totally under control, yet no one sees the feet paddling like crazy underneath. To every momma duck out there - you are my heroes. Keep paddling because the world is better for it."