Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Even Miracles Take a Little Time'

Barbie Blank Coba, known by her WWE persona, Kelly Kelly, will welcome a rainbow baby this fall

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 29, 2023 12:50 PM
Model Barbie Blank Coba (Kelly Kelly) arrives at the PrettyLittleThing La La Anthony EDIT Launch Party held at Beauty and Essex at Dream Hollywood Hotel on November 1, 2021 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. PrettyLittleThing La La Anthony EDIT Launch Party, Hollywood, United States - 01 Nov 2021
Barbie Blank Coba. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Barbie Blank Coba, known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, is going to be a mom!

The former pro wrestler, 36, is expecting her first baby with husband Joe Coba, the couple revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

"Even miracles take a little time. Baby Coba loading 🌈👼🥹," she captioned the set of black-and- photos of the couple, with the mom-to-be wearing jeans and a crop top showing off her baby bump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The soon-to-be dad also celebrated their news with a post on his Instagram, sharing the same photos.

"First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a BABY IN A BABY CARRIAGE!!!" he captioned the shots. "Congrats hunny!!! Time to celebrate 🎉 @thebarbieblank."

The exciting baby news comes after Coba had a miscarriage in Aug. 2021, which she opened up about on her Instagram Story at the time.

"Me and Joe were in our first trimester. When we got the news we were pregnant, it was the happiest moment of our lives. We've been wanting this for so long, to be parents. It seemed like all of our prayers had been answered. It was our time now for our baby, and as days went by, we started talking about names telling our immediate family and friends we were pregnant!" she wrote.

"But knowing in the back of our minds anything could happen, but honestly, we were so excited that we were trying so hard not to think that way. Yesterday I just knew something didn't feel right, my body was not right. I felt every presence of the baby was gone," she continued. "Joe rushed me to the hospital and that's when I just knew we had lost the baby and the hours seemed like days while we waited it became more and more real. We were devastated.

Later, she explained her reason for sharing her experience, noting, "I've always been someone who wants for people to get to know me and not just what they see on social media. That's something that has been important to me thru my life is to be transparent with you all and if my story can help anyone going thru the same thing that was exactly what I wanted to do."

Related Articles
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Host Pink and Blue Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby
Pregnant Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Host Sex Reveal Celebrating Their Baby — See the Photos!
Kristina Kelly attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristina Kelly Welcomes First Baby, Son River — See the Sweet Photo!
Nikki Battiste and her husband, Dean Simpson, and son Beau Battiste-Simpson.
CBS News' Nikki Battiste Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 After Difficult Fertility Journey
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'
Krys Marshall and Husband Ted Are Expecting Their First Baby
Krys Marshall and Husband Ted Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Growing and Grooving'
The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
'The Ultimatum' 's April Marie Melohn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend Cody Cooper
Da Brat pregnancy reveal
Da Brat Reveals Pregnancy at 48: 'I Thought It Wasn't in the Cards for Me'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Lauren Dear and Alexander Ludwig are seen as STARZ celebrates the premiere of its new series "Heels" on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Expecting a Baby After Multiple Pregnancy Losses: 'Grateful'
Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Expecting After Losses: 'You're Our Dream Come True'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Our Dream Come True'
'Amazing Race' Alum Glenda and Lumumba Roberts Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child. courtesy of Glenda and Lumumba Roberts
'Amazing Race' Alum Glenda and Lumumba Roberts Are Expecting First Baby: 'It's a Miracle'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmaKz9UpM8e/?hl=en hed: Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Alix Klineman expecting baby
Olympic Volleyball Star Alix Klineman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Fiancé: Photos
Hillary Swank appears on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says She Has a 'Newfound Respect' for Women's Bodies: We're 'Superheroes'
robin arzon and family credit Brian King
Robin Arzón Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Drew Butler: 'We're All Very Excited'
RAC and Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Boyfriend RAC