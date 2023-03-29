Former WWE Star Kelly Kelly Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'Even Miracles Take a Little Time'

Barbie Blank Coba, known to WWE fans as Kelly Kelly, is going to be a mom!

The former pro wrestler, 36, is expecting her first baby with husband Joe Coba, the couple revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

"Even miracles take a little time. Baby Coba loading 🌈👼🥹," she captioned the set of black-and- photos of the couple, with the mom-to-be wearing jeans and a crop top showing off her baby bump.

The soon-to-be dad also celebrated their news with a post on his Instagram, sharing the same photos.

"First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a BABY IN A BABY CARRIAGE!!!" he captioned the shots. "Congrats hunny!!! Time to celebrate 🎉 @thebarbieblank."

The exciting baby news comes after Coba had a miscarriage in Aug. 2021, which she opened up about on her Instagram Story at the time.

"Me and Joe were in our first trimester. When we got the news we were pregnant, it was the happiest moment of our lives. We've been wanting this for so long, to be parents. It seemed like all of our prayers had been answered. It was our time now for our baby, and as days went by, we started talking about names telling our immediate family and friends we were pregnant!" she wrote.

"But knowing in the back of our minds anything could happen, but honestly, we were so excited that we were trying so hard not to think that way. Yesterday I just knew something didn't feel right, my body was not right. I felt every presence of the baby was gone," she continued. "Joe rushed me to the hospital and that's when I just knew we had lost the baby and the hours seemed like days while we waited it became more and more real. We were devastated.

Later, she explained her reason for sharing her experience, noting, "I've always been someone who wants for people to get to know me and not just what they see on social media. That's something that has been important to me thru my life is to be transparent with you all and if my story can help anyone going thru the same thing that was exactly what I wanted to do."