Greg Olsen Says Son, 8, Hospitalized for Rare Condition: 'It Seems His Heart Is Reaching Its End'

Greg Olsen is sharing an update on his son T.J.'s health.

The former NFL tight end, 36, revealed on Instagram Monday that his 8-year-old T.J. has been hospitalized, writing that "it seems his heart is reaching its end."

T.J. was born with a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning he had just half a heart, and he has undergone multiples surgeries throughout his life.

"This past week has been exceptionally challenging for our family. As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth. TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years," Olsen wrote alongside a smiling photo of T.J. and his twin sister Talbot. (Olsen and his wife of 12 years, Kara, also share older son Tate.)

"Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end. We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant," added Olsen.

"We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years. We have received worldclass care at Levine Children's Hospital and are so appreciative of their amazing team," the dad of three wrote. "We don't know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook."