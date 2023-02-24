Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Surprises Family During Sex Reveal with News She's Having Twins: Watch

Nia Sanchez and husband Daniel Booko will have three under two this summer, when they welcome twins, joining son Asher, 15 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 03:33 PM
Nia Sanchez
Photo: Nia Sanchez/Instagram (2)

This former Miss USA is going from a mom of one to a mom of three!

Nia Sanchez, 33, and husband Daniel Booko revealed to loved ones that she has not one, but two babies on the way while celebrating a sex reveal, sharing the moment in an Instagram video last week.

"They thought they were coming over for a gender reveal..." the video's caption reads at the beginning.

After enjoying a balloon pop that reveals they will welcome a baby girl, the actor, 39, says, "I have a surprise and something I want to show you guys," and disappears, only to come back and bring out a second balloon that reads, " Baby Booko #2 is a ..."

"We're having twins!" Booko screams as Sanchez laughs happily, and everyone around them erupts into cheers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

They then set the balloon up to pop and reveal that they'll be welcoming two baby girls, to the couple's amazement.

Later, Booko can be heard explaining to guests, "The doctor said fraternal twins are genetic, but identical twins are like magic."

He then reaches over to touch Sanchez's bump as the video ends.

Sanchez and Booko, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to son Asher, 15 months. The couple shared the news that their family was growing in a sweet Valentine's Day photoshoot.

"It's the month of love ❤️ We are so excited to share that we have another love bug on the way! 😍," they captioned the joint post.

Related Articles
Rod Stewart Poses Celebrates Daughter Ruby's Baby Boy at Baby Shower with Family:
Rod Stewart Celebrates Pregnant Daughter Ruby at Baby Shower with Family: Photo
Zach and Whitney Bates https://www.instagram.com/p/B4VXRb1g4ud/ Credit: Whitney Bates/Instagram
Whitney Bates Reveals She and Husband Zach Are Expecting Baby No. 5: 'Sweetest Time'
Ryan Seacrest Helps American Idol Super Fans Pull Off a Sex Reveal During Filming
Ryan Seacrest Helps 'American Idol' Super Fans Pull Off Sex Reveal During Filming in Hawaii: Watch
Naturi Naughton and Husband Xavier 'Two' Lewis Expecting Their First Baby Together
Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Expecting First Baby Together: 'So Grateful'
Alicia Quarles rollout
Celebrities Who Have Twins and Triplets
Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider
Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Second Baby, Son Lucien Lee
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Daniel and Kenzie Hemric baby
NASCAR Driver Daniel Hemric and Wife Kenzie Welcome Second Baby: 'Blessed Beyond Imagine'
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Emily Ratajkowski Shares Adorable Video of 1-Year-Old Son Sylvester Joining Her on Versace Shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'
Talan and Danielle Torreiro Pregnant
'Laguna Beach' Alum Talan Torreiro Shares Family's Emotional Reaction to 'Oops Baby' on the Way
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Dancing With The Stars' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
'Dancing With The Stars' ' Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Reveal Sex of Baby: 'Over the Moon'
mike sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Mia Bella: Photos
Shay Mooney, Hannah Mooney
Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Welcome Third Baby Boy, Son Abram: 'Grateful Doesn't Begin to Cover It'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
All About Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' Kids