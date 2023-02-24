Former Miss USA Nia Sanchez Surprises Family During Sex Reveal with News She's Having Twins: Watch

This former Miss USA is going from a mom of one to a mom of three!

Nia Sanchez, 33, and husband Daniel Booko revealed to loved ones that she has not one, but two babies on the way while celebrating a sex reveal, sharing the moment in an Instagram video last week.

"They thought they were coming over for a gender reveal..." the video's caption reads at the beginning.

After enjoying a balloon pop that reveals they will welcome a baby girl, the actor, 39, says, "I have a surprise and something I want to show you guys," and disappears, only to come back and bring out a second balloon that reads, " Baby Booko #2 is a ..."

"We're having twins!" Booko screams as Sanchez laughs happily, and everyone around them erupts into cheers.

They then set the balloon up to pop and reveal that they'll be welcoming two baby girls, to the couple's amazement.

Later, Booko can be heard explaining to guests, "The doctor said fraternal twins are genetic, but identical twins are like magic."

He then reaches over to touch Sanchez's bump as the video ends.

Sanchez and Booko, who tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to son Asher, 15 months. The couple shared the news that their family was growing in a sweet Valentine's Day photoshoot.

"It's the month of love ❤️ We are so excited to share that we have another love bug on the way! 😍," they captioned the joint post.