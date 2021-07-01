Former Miss America Winner Deidre Downs Gunn on Performing Wife Abbott Jones' IVF Transfer

Deidre Downs Gunn and wife Abbott Jones are expecting their first baby together, conceived through an IVF transfer performed by Downs Gunn herself

Former Miss America Deidre Downs Gunn is opening up about her unique road to pregnancy with wife Abbott Jones.

On the most recent episode of the podcast Pregnantish, Downs Gunn, the former Miss America winner in 2005, shared that she performed a successful IVF transfer on her wife, who is now about to enter her third trimester of pregnancy.

Downs Gunn, 40, who works as a fertility specialist at the University of Alabama, told host Andrea Syrtash that the pair, who tied the knot in April 2018, were "very fortunate" as her wife got pregnant with the first transfer.

The former pageant winner, who is already mom to an 11-year-old son from a previous marriage, said that she didn't perform Jones' egg retrieval but did the embryo transfer.

"The invasive kind of procedures I was not going to do. An embryo transfer is not all that invasive," she said. "And, obviously, since I'm qualified to do it, in terms of being credential for the procedure, [the embryo transfer] was something that was really special to be able to do and my embryologist was totally supportive of it."

Downs Gunn explained that she wanted to share her and her wife's IVF story as many people may not realize there are "a lot more options" than just the "traditional" way to start a family.

"I think even within a fertility journey, it may happen in a way that you never expected," she said. "I think [it's important] being open to learning, and, and recognizing all those different options."

Downs Gunn and Jones tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Birmingham, Alabama.

The theme of the couple's ceremony, which was held at the Birmingham Museum of Art, was modern Southern romance, and Downs Gunn exclusively told PEOPLE at the time that the most meaningful part of their happy day came when it was time for the pair to exchange vows.

"Saying our vows in front of our family and friends and making that commitment to the love of my life was the most meaningful part of the day for me," explained Downs Gunn.

Acknowledging Downs Gunn's past and current career accomplishments, the couple celebrated their union using the wedding hashtag "DrandMrsAmerica."