Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares Hospital Photos as Wife Lauren Burnham Prepares to Give Birth

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are about to become parents!

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, are expecting their first child together, and late Tuesday night they revealed that Burnham, 27, has gone into labor.

“IT’S HAPPENING!” Luyendyk Jr., 37, excitedly captioned a photo on his Instagram account of himself and Burnham at the hospital, cradling her belly.

A few hours before Luyendyk Jr. revealed that the baby was in fact on its way, the pair posted a photo of a very pregnant Burnham in her hospital gown on their baby’s Instagram page, captioning it, “Is it time yet? #39weekspregnant.”

The couple has been open about documenting the pregnancy on social media, so going into labor was no exception. They posted a series of photos and Instagram story clips on both of their accounts showing the early hours of their hospital experience. On Burnham’s story, Luyendyk Jr. documented the couple walking into the hospital together with the caption, “Alright you guys… I think this may be it!” Burnham later also showed Luyendyk Jr. carrying all of her overnight and baby bags to their room.

As they waited for their baby girl to arrive, the couple had some fun in the hospital. Luyendyk Jr. shared a video of Burnham playfully pushing him around the hospital hallway in a wheelchair before a nurse caught them — laughing that she wouldn’t tell anyone. Shortly after, he updated followers and revealed that Burnham’s contractions were every two minutes and that she was “doing great.”

The last update fans received was early Wednesday morning, with Luyendyk Jr. sharing that Burnham had now received an epidural.

“A little update… It’s 5am and [Lauren Burnham] just received an epidural,” he wrote on his story. “She is doing great and everything is going smoothly! We are going to catch a little sleep and hopefully we will meet our baby soon!”

They announced they were expecting their first child together in November of last year, and have teased that they already have a special named picked out for their daughter.

“It was a name that we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Burnham told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”