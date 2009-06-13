For the Spa-Loving Dad: OPI's Coffee Espresso Treats

Men can be so difficult to shop for which makes Father's Day especially challenging. Besides the cute projects your kids will undoubtedly bring home from school, we've pulled together some great options for you to get for dear old Dad — yours or your children's! If you miss one, visit our Father's Day Gift Guide category.

Treat Dad to an in-home mani/pedi with Manicure/Pedicure by OPI Coffee & Tea. The Coffee scent is not too girly, but that doesn't mean you won't enjoy using it yourself! Formulated with natural sugar crystals to slough away dry skin and calluses, the Espresso Scrub ($15) will invigorate dad's tired feet, while a blend of botanical extracts and caffeine in the Cappuccino Massage ($14) will add a rejuvenating touch to soothe aches and pains, leaving his feet soft and reenergized.

But if tea is more his, well, cup of tea, he may like the Green Tea Scrub and White Tea Massage.

The line is available at professional salons, including Beauty First, Beauty Brands, JC Penney, Dillard's, Regis, Pure Beauty, Ulta and Trade Secret.