FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Reveal Sex of Third Child — with the Help of an Elephant!

Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are having a boy!

The exciting reveal took place on March 4, during a trip to Africa that the Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife took with their daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, 2, as well as bandmate Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney, PEOPLE can exclusively share.

In order to plan the big reveal, Hayley turned to Brittney for help — who found out the baby’s sex before going abroad and kept the news from her husband, who also wanted to be surprised.

When the group all made a visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, which is known for its elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation programs, Brittney stealthily gave a blue scarf to an elephant keeper upon their arrival.

Before the special elephant paid a visit to the group, Tyler and Hayley explained to their daughter, who loves elephants, that if the animal came to them wearing a blue scarf, she would be getting another little brother, and if the elephant had a pink scarf, a baby sister would be on the way this fall.

Much to Olivia’s surprise, when the elephant appeared, the blue scarf it wore revealed that her parents are expecting a son!

That night, the Hubbards and the Kelleys kept the celebration going with a dinner in Kenya.

When coming up with the perfect place to share the exciting news, Hayley says the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust was the perfect choice because “the safe haven holds a special space in our hearts.”

“Africa has become our second home, and we really wanted to do the reveal with the elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust,” Hayley tells PEOPLE. “We’re in awe of the inspiring work they do to rescue, protect and preserve these magical creatures. The elephants really speak to us, and this is a cause that we are very passionate about.”

“We were pretty surprised to find out we’re expecting, but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of. God’s timing is perfect!” she adds.

Of course, Hayley isn’t the only one who’s excited about another baby boy on the way.

“Liv is the perfect older sister and we can’t wait to see her with two little brothers to look after,” says Tyler, who is also a proud papa to the couple’s 6-month-old son Luca Reed. “Plus, now I’ll have two ridin’ buddies!”

Tyler and Hayley announced their pregnancy news earlier this month, alongside an adorable photo that showed their children looking excited and shocked about their sibling on the way.

” ‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!’ ” the 33-year-old musician captioned his post. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca.”

Founded over 40 years ago, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust works to care for orphaned elephants across Kenya and throughout east Africa. In addition to their rehabilitation programs, the foundation also focuses on anti-poaching awareness, protecting the environment, a wide range of animal welfare projects and rescuing elephant and rhino orphans. To donate or adopt an elephant, please visit SheldrickWildlifeTrust.org.