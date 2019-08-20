Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Welcomes Son Luca Reed — See His First Photos

Tyler Hubbard is a dad again!

The Florida Georgia Line musician and his wife Hayley welcomed their second child, son Luca Reed Hubbard, on Monday, Aug. 19, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Born at 3:40 a.m. in Nashville, Luca arrived on his due date, weighing in at 8 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor. She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy,” Tyler, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

Tyler, Hayley and Luca Hubbard

The Hubbards are also parents to daughter Olivia Rose, whom they welcomed in December 2017. “Luca looks a lot like Liv did as a newborn,” says Hayley.

The family had been awaiting Luca’s arrival, but hoped that he would come either before or after Tyler and bandmate Brian Kelley‘s weekly Thursday through Saturday Can't Say I Ain't Country tour dates.

“Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!” Hayley, 31, tells PEOPLE. “Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time.”

Tyler, Hayley and Luca Hubbard

After sharing their pregnancy news on Instagram in February with a sweet picture of Hubbard kissing Hayley’s belly at Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s annual pre-Grammys gala, the couple revealed they were expecting a son during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that month.

In June, Hayley announced the name of their bundle of joy at a backyard baby sprinkle, which featured a farm-to-table dinner served to 30 of their closest friends and family members.

“Luca is a name we loved and it means ‘bringer of light,’ ” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “It also reminds us of Italy, which is one of our happy places!”

“It’s not the same one we had picked for our ‘first boy,’ ” she said, referencing their 2017 sex-reveal snafu where they learned they were actually having a daughter — not a son, as they’d previously been told via blood test. “For some reason, that name just didn’t seem to fit the way Luca did.”

Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley with daughter Olivia

In April, the “Cruise” singer told PEOPLE his wife was “doing good” despite a rough first trimester. He also opened up about how the couple’s second pregnancy compared to their first.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” Hubbard said, adding that he and Hayley have “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

The longtime loves tied the knot in July 2017 at Trail Creek Cabin in Sun Valley, Idaho, before jetting off to Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.

“There’s something about being able to call Hayley my wife and say that it’s official!” Hubbard told PEOPLE at the time. “Marriage is forever and we’re just so happy to share our love forever.”