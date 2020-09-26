Family of 5! Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome Son Atlas Roy

Baby Hubbard No. 3 has made his debut!

Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley gave birth to the couple's third child and second son, Atlas Roy Hubbard, on Thursday, Sept. 24, the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family's passion for travel and experiencing different cultures," the Hubbards explain.

Adds Tyler, "Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us. Atlas will carry on my dad's legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone."

Born at 6:44 p.m. in Nashville, Tennesee, Atlas weighed in at 8 lbs., 2 oz. and measured 21 inches long. "He was over a week late and we were just convinced he was happy in his little hot tub, safe from 2020," the couple joke to PEOPLE.

Baby boy rounds out the family of five, which also includes the Florida Georgia Line singer-songwriter and his wife's son Luca Reed, 13 months, and daughter Olivia Rose, 2½.

"We are so excited to have Atlas here! It's been an amazing journey and we are feeling so thankful," the Hubbards tell PEOPLE. "Having three under 3 was not our plan but clearly it was God's plan, and now we can't imagine it any other way. Liv is so excited and ready to meet her baby brother."

Add Tyler, "Also, I've said it before, and I'll say it again. My wife is a CHAMP. She's so strong and peaceful at the same time. With each delivery, I'm reminded not only of how amazing the birthing process is, but also how incredible women are for giving birth."

Hubbard, 33, and Hayley announced their pregnancy news in March, alongside an adorable photo that showed their two older children looking excited and shocked about their sibling on the way.

The couple's exciting sex reveal took place on March 4, during a trip to Africa that the family took with their kids, as well as Hubbard's bandmate Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney.

When the group all made a visit to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, known for its elephant orphan rescue and rehabilitation programs, Brittney stealthily gave a blue scarf to an elephant keeper upon their arrival. Much to Olivia's surprise, when the elephant appeared, the blue scarf it wore revealed that her parents were expecting a son!

"We were pretty surprised to find out we're expecting, but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of. God's timing is perfect!" Hayley, 33, told PEOPLE at the time.

In May, the country star told PEOPLE that he and Hayley will be "ready to be finished" having kids after the arrival of their baby boy.

"In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," said Hubbard. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."

Hubbard and Hayley have been social distancing with at home in Nashville, Tennessee, amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As to how he and Hayley have been handling isolation with an infant and a toddler, the "Cruise" hitmaker said it has been "more entertaining than challenging."