FGL's Tyler Hubbard Says He and Wife Are 'Ready to Be Finished' Having Kids After Welcoming Son

For Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley, five is the magic number when it comes to family.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the country star says that he and Hayley — who is currently pregnant with their third child — will be "ready to be finished" having kids after the arrival of their baby boy.

"In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," says Hubbard, 33. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."

Hubbard and Hayley, 31, are already parents to son Luca, 9 months, and daughter Olivia, 2, whom they've been social distancing with at home in Nashville amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As to how he and Hayley have been handling isolation with an infant and a toddler, Hubbard says it's been "more entertaining than challenging."

"We do have more challenging days," he admits. "They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us. At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."

In addition to spending quality time with the family in quarantine, Hubbard has been hard at work with FGL bandmate Brian Kelley on their forthcoming fifth studio album, due later this year. On Friday, the duo released a taste of what's to come with their new EP, 6-Pack.

Kelley, 34 — who has been isolating at home with his wife Brittney — says there's a song for everyone on the EP, regardless of whether they're looking "for a party or some peace of mind."

"We wanted to make sure it was a variety pack, a little bit of everything," he says. "It's not just party songs — we've got a love song or two, and we've got a song called 'U.S. Stronger' that means a lot to us. It really connects us all together and hits on that sentiment of the now."

In addition to "U.S. Stronger," the EP includes another patriotic tune, "I Love My Country." There's also party anthems "Beer:30" and "Ain't Worried Bout It," as well as love songs "Second Guessing" (from NBC's Songland) and "Countryside."

As with all of their music releases, Hubbard says, "We're keeping it fun."