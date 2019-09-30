Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About Adjusting to Being a Dad of Two: 'From Zone Defense to Man-to-Man'

As a new dad of two, Tyler Hubbard sure has his hands full — but he wouldn’t have it any other way!

Six weeks after he and his wife Hayley welcomed their second child, son Luca Reed, the 32-year-old Florida Georgia Line singer says the couple have quickly adjusted to life as parents of two kids under the age of 2.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” he tells PEOPLE. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”

“We’re just adjusting well and really enjoying it,” Hubbard adds of his wife, with whom he also shares 21-month-old daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose.

As for what has been the biggest difference in raising one child versus two? “It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now,” he explains. “It’s kinda busier for both of us at this point, but it’s fun.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Lola Melani

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Says It Has Been “Hard to Accept” Having to Feed Son Luca Formula

Though Hubbard and Hayley, 32, are just getting used to life as parents of two, the singer previously revealed to PEOPLE that they’ve already thought about expanding their family.

“We’re open [to more kids], for sure. We hadn’t really made our mind completely up,” Hubbard shared, adding that he and Hayley have “talked about the possibility of adoption one day” as well.

“We think that’d be really neat,” the country musician said. “But we’re also wanting to do that in God’s timing and we don’t really feel like that’s now. We don’t really know what that looks like, but that’s definitely been something that we’ve talked about in the past.”

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard and son Luca Lola Melani

In addition to recently welcoming a new baby, Hubbard has been focused on his music career. He and his FGL partner Brian Kelley just wrapped their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour” on Saturday in Irvine, California.

RELATED VIDEO: Two Under 2! Tyler Hubbard Shares Adorable Photos with New Baby Luca and Toddler Olivia

With their nationwide tour in the rearview mirror, the pair — who recently released their single "Blessings" — are now preparing to put out their Acoustic Sessions album, as well as gear up for a limited residency in Las Vegas from Nov. 6 to 12. They were also nominated for vocal duo of the year at the 53rd annual Country Music Awards, which are set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 13.

Through it all, Hubbard and Kelley, 34, agree that it hasn’t been lost on them how fortunate they are to continue doing what they love and share it with millions of people around the world.

Image zoom Florida Georgia Line and their families The Holy Mountain

“We’re feeling super blessed,” Hubbard explains to PEOPLE of wrapping their 35-date tour. “It might not seem like a lot, but it’s a lot. It’s a lot of travel, it’s a lot of hours … a lot of grind, a lot of people being away from their families.”

“We’re super grateful and thankful for our crews and our team and all of our fans showing up every single night ready to rock. It’s been probably the most inspiring year on tour thus far,” he continues. “I think it’s given our whole crew and everybody a whole new life out here.”

Image zoom Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line Ben Trivett

Image zoom Florida Georgia Line Keith Griner

RELATED: Here’s to the Good Times! Go Behind the Scenes with Florida Georgia Line at Their Ryman Auditorium Show

Kelley notes to PEOPLE how the support of their fans has not only made their music journey worthwhile so far, but also makes them excited for what’s to come.

“There was a number that we sold one night … I think that was the top number of the tour, and just to see where we were at and where we’ve been, [we’re] super thankful,” he says. “We’ve been grinding and putting in a lot of work and it’s cool to have that to look back and say, ‘Hey, our fans are killing it for us, and we have such a great life!’ “

“I can’t wait to get into the studio, can’t wait to record,” Kelley adds. “Can’t wait to see what’s around the bend, can’t wait to see what great song comes in [and] can’t wait to see what our fans want from us next.”

The Acoustic Sessions is out Oct. 18, and available for pre-order now on amazon.com.