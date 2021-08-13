"We really enjoy our life and being without kids right now," says Brittney Kelley, who married Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley in December 2013

Brian Kelley's Wife Brittney Says They 'Feel at Peace' If Having Kids Isn't 'in the Plan for Us'

Brittney Kelley is getting candid about family planning.

The wife of Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley answered fan questions on her Instagram Story Thursday, including one inquiry asking whether she wants to have kids one day. She responded that they do, if it's in "God's plan" for them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If it's in God's plan we do! I've been off birth control for over 5 years and we are definitely practicing but not actively 'trying.' Not everyone is just able to get pregnant that easily!" writes Brittney.

"I've been getting this question since the day we got married 8 years ago which shouldn't be the case. We shouldn't pressure women into answering because honestly WHO REALLY KNOWS other than God?" she said. "We feel at peace if kids aren't in the plan for us!"

"We REALLY enjoy our life & being without kids right now! It's really freeing & fun being an adult & doing whatever you want in this chapter!" concluded Brittney, who tied the knot with Brian, 35, in Nashville back in December 2013.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Brittney Kelley, Brian Kelley Brittney Kelley, Brian Kelley

Left: Credit: Brittney Kelley/Instagram Right: Credit: Brittney Kelley/Instagram

Brian said in September 2019, according to Country 103.7, that having children was likely "in the cards" for them one day.

"It's definitely in the cards at some point, I think it just comes down to when the good Lord is gonna make it happen, kinda, whenever the timing's right," he said at the time. "I don't think it's something that we want to force. Me and [bandmate] Tyler [Hubbard] were talking about it the other day and just that whole process, and I think we all lean toward more natural, you know, not forcing it and just kind of waiting on God's timing."

Brittney also shared in her Instagram Q&A how they maintain their private life as a couple while in the spotlight.