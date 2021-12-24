Floribama Shore's Candace Renee Rice Reveals Pregnancy, Hospitalization Due to Complications

The reality star said Thursday on Instagram that her doctors and nurses "have been doing all they can" to keep her baby in her womb "as long as possible"

Candace Renee Rice is pregnant, though it hasn't been a smooth ride.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Floribama Shore star confirmed that she is expecting her first child with a trio of pregnancy photos on Instagram. In the caption, Rice revealed that she went into pre-term labor on Wednesday at 24 weeks and is now on bed rest until the end of her pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible," Rice wrote in the caption. "It's wayyyy too early for him to enter."

Rice will remain in isolation at the hospital for the rest of 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rice said The first four months of her pregnancy took a toll on her body. The reality star claims she lost 20 lbs. and was throwing up on average seven times a day.

"This pregnancy has sat my busy body behind down," Rice noted in the caption.

She later added, "Take it easy mommy-to-bes. I don't care what you think you have to do, the only thing you actually HAVE to do is let that baby bake, stress-free in peace."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rice also took the time to thank all of the people who have supported her throughout her pregnancy.

"Thank you to all my friends that have called me, checked on me throughout this entire pregnancy. Thank you to my amazing family, Mama & Papa Rice for being there for me every step of the way," she wrote.

"Thank you most of all to my love who have been there for me through the worst HG possible," Rice continued, adding that she "could barely walk or move and he was there for me every single day making sure I had what I needed all while working full time."