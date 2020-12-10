Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Expecting First Child: 'Greatest Adventure About to Begin'

The reality star is due to give birth to her first child in May 2021

Nilsa Prowant is pregnant!

The Floribama Shore star, 26, announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Gus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prowant shared a photo on Instagram of the couple posing together outside as the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump while holding a sign that read, "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin..🤍," she captioned the post.

Many of Prowant's MTV costars congratulated her in the comments section of her post, including Aimee Hall who wrote, "I can't wait to be the drunk aunt 💕."

Added Kirk Medas, "Ayeeeee my sis. Preggo. Thottin n plotting caught up to ya. 😂 jk. Happy for you and my boi @gusstache."

"Congratulations! I can't wait to be an uncle," said Codi Butts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Prowant previously dated her Floribama Shore costar Gus Smyrnios, but the two split. She then went public with her new boyfriend, also named Gus, on Instagram in November 2019. "No ones ever gunna love you more than, God, your mama, and me ❤️," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair in Thomson, Georgia, at the time.

In July, she shared another sweet snap of the couple, captioning the photo, "Just you and me, forever ❤️ (unless I start popping out babies...)."

Season 4 of Floribama Shore, which Prowant is expected to return for, recently halted filming after a member of the production team tested positive for the ongoing coronavirus, PEOPLE confirmed last month.

Due to the positive test, the cast and crew began a two-week quarantine at Lake Havasu, Arizona, where the next season of the MTV reality series is being filmed.