Floribama Shore's Candace Rice Has 'Been an Emotional Wreck' but 'So Thankful' Since Son's Birth at 24 Weeks

Candace Renee Rice celebrated her 29th birthday on Wednesday, four days after she went into pre-term labor and gave birth to her son Maxwell on Christmas Day

Candace Renee Rice is having a bittersweet birthday.

The Floribama Shore star turned 29 on Wednesday, just four days after welcoming her son Maxwell on Christmas Day when she was just 24 weeks pregnant.

"This birthday hits a little different cause I had a baby 4 days ago that I cannot see or hold and have been an emotional wreck, but God is good," she wrote on Instagram.

"I thank you all for the positive messages, prayers, for the outpouring of love, for the reminder of who Christ is and how big He is. My prayers are heard. Your prayers are heard. And today I'm so thankful," she continued.

"Sending love to you all," she added. "Praying for all the mommas, papas and families out there."

The reality star announced on Instagram over the weekend that she had given birth to Maxwell Michael Hardy at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Rice's baby news came just days after she confirmed her pregnancy on social media by revealing she had gone into pre-term labor despite still being 16 weeks shy of reaching full term.

Next to a photo of her newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit, she wrote, "We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn! Currently in Nicu and hopefully I can take him home in a few months. I'm asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He's so small, but so aware."