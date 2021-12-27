Floribama Shore's Candace Renee Rice Welcomes Baby Boy Maxwell at 24 Weeks: 'Asking for Prayers'

The reality star confirmed her pregnancy last week after announcing she went into pre-term labor

Candace Renee Rice began Christmas Day with a very special gift this year.

The Floribama Shore star, 28, announced on Instagram over the weekend that she welcomed her son, Maxwell Michael Hardy, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25. The news came just days after she confirmed her pregnancy on social media as she revealed that she went into pre-term labor on Wednesday at 24 weeks.

"We have a Christmas baby and another Capricorn!" Rice writes alongside a photo of her newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit. "Currently in Nicu and hopefully I can take him home in a few months. I'm asking for prayers now, more than ever for my little man. He's so small, but so aware."

"I cannot wait to hold him. Please keep the development of baby Maxwell in your family prayers today as you gather with family & friends. #ChristmasBabyBaby," she adds.

Last week, the reality star shared her pregnancy news with a trio of maternity photos, feautring her partner DJ Skar.

"Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible," Rice wrote in the caption. "It's wayyyy too early for him to enter."

Rice said she will remain in isolation at the hospital for the rest of 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols.

The first four months of her pregnancy took a toll on her body, she explained. The reality star claimed she lost 20 lbs. and was throwing up on average seven times a day.

"This pregnancy has sat my busy body behind down," Rice noted in the caption.

She later added, "Take it easy mommy-to-bes. I don't care what you think you have to do, the only thing you actually HAVE to do is let that baby bake, stress-free in peace."

The MTV star also took the time to thank all of the people who have supported her throughout her pregnancy. "Thank you to all my friends that have called me, checked on me throughout this entire pregnancy. Thank you to my amazing family, Mama & Papa Rice for being there for me every step of the way," she wrote.

"Thank you most of all to my love who have been there for me through the worst HG possible," Rice continued, adding that she "could barely walk or move and he was there for me every single day making sure I had what I needed all while working full time."