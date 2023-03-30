Flo Rida's Son Injured in Fall from N.J. Apartment, Mom Files Lawsuit

The mom of Flo Rida's 6-year-old son has filed a lawsuit over a March 4 incident that saw him fall from a fifth-floor window of her New Jersey apartment complex.

Zohar P. Dillard was seriously injured at the rental property after he landed on a patch of concrete below the window, and his mom is now suing the building's management company for negligence.

In documents submitted to the Superior Court of New Jersey on March 27, both Dillard and his mom Alexis Adams are named as plaintiffs in a case against Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado and multiple unnamed building and construction companies.

Attorney Steven P. Haddad has demanded a jury trial and claims the managers are at fault for maintaining the building "in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions."

In the legal filings, Haddad specifically alleges management installed "incorrect sized guards" on the windows "even though these windows were on a fifth (5th) floor story apartment, thereby breaching their duty of care."

An undisclosed amount of damages are being sought for Dillard's current and future medical bills, legal fees and any ongoing and future physical and mental pain and suffering.

Adams shared a written statement with local outlet News 12 New Jersey, saying: "As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures."

PEOPLE has contacted Flo Rida and attorney Steven P. Haddad for additional comment.