Flea and Melody Ehsani Welcome Their First Baby Together: 'I Love Being a Dad'

Melody Ehsani first revealed she was pregnant with her and Flea's first child in an Instagram post in July as she debuted her baby bump

By
Angela Andaloro
and
Published on December 16, 2022 10:22 PM
Flea and Melody Ehsani. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Flea is a father of three!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, 60, welcomed his first baby with wife Melody Ehsani on Dec. 12, he confirmed on the Babylon red carpet to E! News on Thursday.

Just days before their baby's arrived, Flea told PEOPLE exclusively, "I love being a dad, and I can't even believe that I'm about to have another baby."

"I'm just excited about laying down at night with a little baby on my chest and smelling its little breath and feeling its soft little feet."

On the red carpet, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers member said he was "very happy" albeit a little sleep-deprived.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.

"I haven't been doing a lot of sleeping, but I've been doing a lot of floating on a cloud of love," he told E! News.

The newborn, whose name has not yet been revealed, is the first for Ehsani and the third for the musician, who shares daughter Clara, 34, with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar, and 17-year-old Sunny Bebop with Frankie Rayder.

The couple's pregnancy news was first shared by Ehsani on Instagram in July, when she debuted her baby bump in a post.

"I've put on a couple pounds," she wrote in the caption.

The couple was met with celebratory comments at the time. "Omg!! How beautiful you are!! Congratulations," Debi Mazar wrote. "Can't wait to welcome the little Mook to the family!" Elaine Welteroth commented. "Ongooodnessss congrats b e a u t y," wrote Janelle Monae. "Love you. Love y'all. What a joy!" Lena Waithe wrote. "CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Yara Shahidi added.

The clothing designer, who is the global creative director for Women's Foot Locker, and the famed bassist tied the knot in Oct. 2019.

"My life has changed forever, and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

