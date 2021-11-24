On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast, Me Becoming Mom, Emily Skye discusses what it was like to deliver her son Izaac at home in June 2020

Fitness Influencer Emily Skye on Her Unexpected Home Birth with Son: 'Water and Blood Everywhere'

Emily Skye is recounting her whirlwind experience of giving birth to her son Izaac at home.

The fitness influencer, 36, opens up in a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom this week about the unexpected home birth of her son in June 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think it was about 2 o'clock in the morning. I started feeling those feelings were intensifying, the pain was getting stronger. And I thought this is the start of it, it has to be the start of it," Skye recalls. "Declan [my partner] gets up to go to the bathroom and he looks at me and I look at him. I go, 'Ah, I think I'm in labor.' "

The workout instructor says Declan "called the ambulance and was on the phone with the EMT officer" as things continued to progress.

"She had said, 'Check if you can see anything. Can you see his head?' And I'm thinking, his head's half out," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "So he's on the phone, checking and he's like, 'Yeah, I can see his head. It's coming out.'

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"There was so much water and blood everywhere. It was full on," she continues. "And [my daughter] Mia's screaming, 'cause she's thinking, 'What's going on with Mommy?' "

Asked if she was feeling panicked or nervous in that moment, Skye says, "I didn't really have time to be anything but get what needs to be done, done."

Emily Skye Talks Home Birth Story Emily Skye | Credit: Emily Skye/Instagram

In addition to 17-month-old Izaac, Skye is also mom to 3-year-old daughter Mia.

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.