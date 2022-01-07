Get Kids Off the Couch This Winter with These Gadgets and Video Games

Between the ages of 6 and 17, children should be getting at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And though it's easy enough to keep little kids active, with their naturally squirming, wiggling ways, older kids and teenagers are another story. While many have often relied on physical education programs and organized sports to motivate their kids, as parents and caregivers, you can do your part, too. First, you can exercise alongside them, modeling healthy behavior. But when you're busy, and/or your kids really do not want to be seen in public with you, let alone go on a family run, there are other ways. If you have an avid gamer on your hands, you may even be able to convince them that they love to exercise.