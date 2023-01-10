Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper Recalled After Being Linked to 100 Infant Deaths

Fisher-Price is reannouncing a recall of its Rock 'n Play sleepers.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled approximately 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers after 30 infant fatalities were reported.

On Monday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shared the recall reminder for all models of the baby sleeper on its website. According to the announcement, more than 70 deaths have been reported since the original recall.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher," the government agency said.

Fatalities occurred in the Rock 'n Play Sleepers, "after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," according to the notice.

The sleeper was sold in major stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, and online at Amazon from September 2009 through April 2019 for between $40 and $149.

The 2019 recall was shared just one week after Fisher-Price and the CPSC issued a statement alerting parents and families to stop using the baby sleeper improperly due to at least 10 deaths that occurred after infants rolled over in the product.

The CPSC has worked to reform child sleep safety regulations, including a ruling that went into effect in June 2022, in which infant sleep products will be required to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less.

In May 2022, Congress passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which bans inclined "rockers, bouncers, and other soothing infant seats, regardless of whether they are intended and marketed for sleep."

In their release, the CPSC reminded parents that the best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

"Just three years ago, this agency oversaw the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after a staggering number of infant deaths. Tragically, we now grieve 13 more infant deaths in Fisher Price Rockers," CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement alongside the announcement in June. "No inclined product, made by Fisher-Price or any other company, is safe for infant sleep. Only a firm, flat surface is safe.

"To report injuries from Fisher Price Infant-to-Toddler rockers, visit saferproducts.gov.