After 'Heartbreaking' Deaths of 4 Babies, Fisher-Price Recalls the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother

Fisher-Price is recalling two products after the deaths of four babies.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company's 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders have been pulled, and refunds are available for anyone who purchased. Fisher-Price estimates that about 147,000 units of the 4-in-1 and about 92,000 units of the 2-in-1 have been sold worldwide.

Infants were reportedly "placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs," according to CPSC, noting that the four deaths occurred with the 4-in-1 between April 2019 and February 2020.

The fatalities included: a Missouri 4-month-old, a Nevada 2-month-old, a Michigan 2-month-old, and a Colorado 11-week-old.

"These types of incidents are heartbreaking. Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation," said CPSC acting chairperson Robert Adler in a statement.

Chuck Scothon, general manager of Fisher-Price, said, "There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us. These incidents are indeed heartbreaking. We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children."

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the products immediately. The products were sold via popular retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon. For more information on the recall, visit here and here.