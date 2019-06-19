Fight Breaks Out — Among Adults — at Little League Game in Colorado: Video

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

Police are still looking for one of the men who took part in a physical altercation Saturday at a Little League baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado.

Sharing a video of the incident, which happened on the sidelines of the baseball diamond, the Lakewood Police Department describes the fight as having occurred when the “adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game.”

“We’re looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts,” the Tuesday tweet continued. “Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported.”

In a follow-up post shortly after, police revealed that the brawl took place on “the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary,”

Police told CBS Denver that the man in question was at the forefront of having caused serious injuries as a result of the scuffle, though multiple men and women were involved, as shown in the video posted by Lakewood Police.

The outlet also reports that four individuals have been cited for public fighting and exhibiting disorderly conduct.

“It’s something that people are gawking at and there’s shock value, but it’s serious things that happened during a youth baseball game,” John Romero, a spokesman for Lakewood Police, told CBS Denver.

Police also told the outlet that they were “asking the parents to grow up” in the wake of the brawl, which took place at a game for 7-year-old children.

According to CBS Denver, the fight broke out over a disagreement concerning a call from a 13-year-old umpire, who claimed one of the young players had gone up to bat out of turn.

Speaking with the outlet, Concepción Rivera — whose son plays in the league — noted that “Parents shouldn’t be acting like that.”

“It’s a game, it should be fun,” she added.

The Lakewood Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.