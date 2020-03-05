Surprise! Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Expecting Third Child

Three under 3! Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are expecting their third child.

The pair announced the news with matching Instagram posts on Thursday morning. The photos showed Tyler and Hayley’s children, son Luca Reed, 6 months, and daughter Olivia “Liv” Rose, 2, looking excited and shocked about their soon-to-be sibling.

“‘Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'” the 33-year-old musician captioned his post. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca.”

In her post, Hayley wrote, “When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore…Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!”

The news comes after the pair welcomed their second child in August, and means the couple will soon be parents to three children under the age of 3. In September, the couple had told PEOPLE that they were already thinking about expanding their family.

Image zoom Inset: Tyler and Hayley Hubbard Laura Moll; Inset: Rick Diamond/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“We’re open [to more kids], for sure. We hadn’t really made our mind completely up,” Tyler shared, adding that he and Hayley have “talked about the possibility of adoption one day” as well.

“We initially thought maybe we’d just have two kids and potentially adopt a third, but we definitely see our family being more than just two kids,” the musician continued.

“This process has been so amazing, it’s sort of hard to think that we’re done having babies at this point,” Tyler added at the time. “We definitely see it growing down the road. But we also see us taking our time and maybe riding these two kids out for just a little while … like a few years.”

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard Opens Up About Adjusting to Being a Dad of Two: ‘From Zone Defense to Man-to-Man’

Image zoom Tyler and Hayley Hubbard with their children Lola Melani

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard Lola Melani

RELATED: Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Are ‘Open’ to Having More Kids — and Have Talked About Adoption

In September, Tyler also told PEOPLE that he and his wife had quickly adjusted to life as parents of two kids under 2.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” he said at the time. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”