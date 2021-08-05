Fetty Wap's Late Daughter Lauren, 4, Died from Heart Defect Complications: Report

Lauren died on June 24 at her residence in Riverdale, Georgia, according to an official death certificate

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren's cause of death has been revealed.

The 4-year-old died from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies," TMZ reported, citing an official death certificate.

According to the document, Lauren, whose mother is the 30-year-old rapper's ex, Lisa Pembroke (a.k.a. Turquoise Miami), died on June 24 at her residence in Riverdale, Georgia.

Last week, Pembroke shared the tragic news of Lauren's death in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," the mourning mom wrote alongside an adorable video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

Fetty Wap Fetty Wap | Credit: Bryan Bedder/WireImage

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔," she added.

Days later, Fetty Wap shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his late child. Alongside a sweet photo of his smiling daughter, Fetty Wap wrote, "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. ' I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend '🦋🕊 🐻…"

In the comments section of the post, Pembroke added, "🦋🐻🧜‍♀️👸🏽🐰❤️💔."

In an Instagram Live session Monday that was re-posted on Twitter afterward, Fetty Wap showed fans a photo of Lauren and asked them for a "favor:" to post all butterfly emojis since she "loved" butterflies.

After Lauren's death, Pembroke thanked followers for sending their condolences, saying on Monday night that the positive "energy is appreciated and felt."

Then, in a written message on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, she cleared up misrepresentations of Fetty Wap as a father, explaining that their "co parenting had improved off [Instagram] and we came to a better place for Lauren."

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her," she said of the father of five other children (Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, who was born in 2018). "He didn't post her the same way I didn't [sic], because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."