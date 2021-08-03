Fetty Wap Mourns Late Daughter Lauren, 4: 'I Love You To the Moon and Back Forever'

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's late daughter Lauren, announced Saturday that their 4-year-old daughter had died

Fetty Wap is speaking out following the death of his 4-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 30, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram to his late daughter Lauren, three days after her mother Turquoise Miami announced the child's death on social media.

Alongside a sweet photo of his smiling daughter, Fetty Wap writes, "Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋 …. " I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend "🦋🕊 🐻…"

In the comments section of the post, Miami added, "🦋🐻🧜‍♀️👸🏽🐰❤️💔"

In an Instagram Live session Monday that was re-posted on Twitter afterward, Fetty Wap showed fans a photo of Lauren and asked them for a "favor:" to post all butterfly emojis since she "loved" butterflies.

A rep for Fetty Wap did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After sharing the tragic news on Saturday, Miami thanked followers for sending their condolences, saying on Monday night that the positive "energy is appreciated and felt."

Then, in a written message on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, she cleared up misrepresentations of Fetty Wap as a father, explaining that their "co parenting had improved off [Instagram] and we came to a better place for Lauren."

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her," she said of the rapper. "He didn't post her the same way I didnt, because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."

"All that y'all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience," the mother continued. "It couldn't hurt Some of y'all to be alittle bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down. Losing a child is as down as it gets," she added.

On Father's Day in June, Fetty Wap wrote on Instagram, "Pieces of my heart ❤️ ..... It's them over anything or anybody 👑." In addition to Lauren, Fetty Wap is also a father to five other children: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3.

Sharing a video of Lauren smiling in a pool on Saturday, Miami wrote in the Instagram caption, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip 💔."