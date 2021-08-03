"Losing a child is as down as it gets," writes Turquoise Miami, who announced Saturday that her and Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren, 4, had died

Mom of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Asks Fans to Be 'More Compassionate' to Rapper After Tragedy

Turquoise Miami is speaking out in ex Fetty Wap's defense days after revealing that their 4-year-old daughter Lauren had died.

After sharing the devastating news in a heartbreaking Instagram post Saturday, Miami thanked followers for sending their condolences, saying on Monday night that the positive "energy is appreciated and felt."

Then, in a written message on her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, she cleared up misrepresentations of Fetty Wap as a father, explaining that their "co parenting had improved off [Instagram] and we came to a better place for Lauren."

"He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her," she said of the rapper. "He didn't post her the same way I didnt, because Lauren use to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to."

"All that y'all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience," the mother continued. "It couldn't hurt Some of y'all to be alittle bit more compassionate, you don't have to kick a man while he's down."

"Losing a child is as down as it gets," she added.

Fetty Wap has not spoken out about Lauren's death. A rep for Fetty Wap did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Father's Day in June, Fetty Wap wrote on Instagram, "Pieces of my heart ❤️ ..... It's them over anything or anybody 👑." In addition to Lauren, Fetty Wap is also a father to five other children: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, and Zy, 3.

Sharing a video of Lauren smiling in a pool on Saturday, Miami wrote in the Instagram caption, "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'i love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip 💔."

While the child's death was only just confirmed by her family this weekend, multiple reports from Rap-Up and Hot97 suggest Lauren actually died late June.